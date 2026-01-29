Economic Survey reflects India’s reform, steady progress in challenging environment, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, reflects India’s reform and steady progress in challenging environment.
He also said that the survey underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare.
"The economic survey tabled today presents a comprehensive picture of India's Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment. It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building," he said in a post on X.
Modi said the survey also outlines the roadmap for strengthening manufacturing, enhancing productivity and accelerating our march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.
"The insights offered will guide informed policymaking and reinforce confidence in India's economic future," he said.
Meanwhile, Sitharaman said that India's macroeconomic fundamentals have grown stronger than ever as she credited PM Modi for the achievement. “We have successfully navigated global headwinds to place India on a high-growth trajectory, improving our potential GDP growth to 7%,” she said in a post on X.
Highlights of Economic Survey 2025-26
The survey projected that India's economy will grow by 6.8-7.2% in the fiscal year starting April, reaffirming India's status as the world's fastest-growing major economy despite trade risks and global volatility clouding the outlook.
As per National Statistics Office estimates, the Indian economy has grown at 7.4% in the current fiscal, reinforcing India's status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year.
The survey has also raised the country's potential growth forecast to 7% from the earlier projection of 6.5% estimated three years earlier.
With inputs from PTI
