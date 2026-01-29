Economic Survey reflects India’s reform, steady progress in challenging environment, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, reflects India’s reform and steady progress in challenging environment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DD News)

He also said that the survey underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare.

"The economic survey tabled today presents a comprehensive picture of India's Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment. It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building," he said in a post on X.