Economic Survey 2025-26: India forecasts over 7% GDP growth rate in FY27 despite trade risks

The Indian economy can expand at more than 7% in 2026-27, the government said on Thursday, offering an optimistic outlook for the world's fourth largest economy at a time of heightened uncertainty for global trade. The government has sought to blunt the impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy by pushing far-reaching policy reforms in recent months. (HT)

India is projected to clock a GDP growth rate of 6.8% to 7.2% in the fiscal year starting on 1 April 2026, according to the Economic Survey for 2025-26 released by the Union Ministry of Finance. That's a more bullish outlook than market consensus. For FY26, the government estimates the economy will expand 7.4%, driven by consumption and investment.

“The cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years appears to have lifted the economy’s medium-term growth potential closer to 7%,” stated the Economic Survey—an annual report card on the economy released before the Union Budget. “The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism.”

Essentially, India would retain the bragging rights as the fastest growing major economy in the world for at least one more year, despite 50% US tariffs on its exports. New Delhi remains one of the few large economies yet to sign a trade deal with Washington.