'Apni behen ko samjha le': Brother of Delhi SWAT cop recalls last call before her murder

27-year-old Kajal Chaudhary was allegedly brutally murdered by her husband last week. However, the Delhi Police constable's last moments were captured on a phone call with her brother, where he recalls being forced to hear her screams. On the day of the incident and during the deadly assault, Ankur allegedly dialed Kajal's brother, forcing him to hear his sister's brutal death.

The 27-year-old policewoman, who was posted as a commando in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Ghaziabad. She was allegedly assaulted with a metal dumbbell by her husband, Ankur Chaudhary.

The policewoman was attacked with a metal dumbbell and then had her head smashed against a door frame in her home in Dwarka Mor. On the day of the incident and during the deadly assault, Ankur allegedly dialed Kajal's brother, forcing him to hear his sister's brutal death.

'Forced to hear her screams' Nikhil, Kajal's brother, spoke with HT about the horrific last call he shared with his sister, in which he heard her husband murder her.

He received a call around 10 pm on January 22 from Ankur, who had called him to tell Nikhil that his sister was arguing with him.

Kajal took the phone in an attempt to explain what had happened but Ankur snatched it back, asked her brother to record the conversation and said he was going to kill her.

"My sister took the phone and tried to explain what had happened. Chaudhary got offended by some remarks she made. He snatched the phone and asked me to record the conversation as evidence, saying he was going to kill my sister. I then heard her screaming before the call got disconnected," Nikhil told HT.

Speaking to PTI, Nikhil stated that the call with Ankur started with a threat - "Apni behen ko samjha le," following which he asked Ankur to calm down.

“She normally wouldn’t tell us much about what was happening, but that day she was sharing her ordeal. While we were speaking, he got angry that she was telling me things and snatched the phone from her,” Nikhil told PTI.

Five minutes after the call ended with Kajal's screams, Nikhil received another call, with Ankur stating his sister was dead.

‘Ye mar gayi hai. Hospital aajao’ (She is dead. Come to the hospital). We rushed there with police personnel. He and his family were already present. When I saw my sister… not even an enemy kills someone like this," he told PTI.

Husband, in-laws accused of dowry harassment, torture Kajal's family has accused Ankur and his relatives of prolonged torture and dowry harassment, including during her pregnancy.

The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, who is currently with his maternal grandparents.

Nikhil also shared with PTI previous instances of abuse. He alleged that during Kajal's pregnancy, she was made to do household chores, after returning from her police duty.

He also added shared that Ankur had slapped Kajal once, following which he went to their house and tried to leave with his sister.

I went there and asked her to come with me. Ankur apologised and swore on his child that he wouldn’t repeat it. I told my sister she could return home whenever she wanted and didn’t have to stay there," he told PTI.