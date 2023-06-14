Mallikarjun Kharge slams ‘vendetta politics’ by Centre after ED arrests TN minister Senthil Balaji

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case on Wednesday,Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed it as ‘vendetta politics’ by the Narendra Modi-led government.

DMK minister Senthil Balaji (L) and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (File)

Terming it ‘political harassment’ against the Opposition, the Congress leader asserted that they won’t be bulldozed by such use of force.In a statement, Kharge said, "This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves."

His remarks came amid high drama following ED’s hours-long grilling of Balaji that culminated in his hospitalisation after complaints of uneasiness. The minister was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital, where he was brought for medical examination in the wee hours of Wednesday. The DMK leader was seen wailing in pain in the car as his supporters gathered to protest against the ED action.

TN chief minister MK Stalin also condemned the BJP’s “backdoor tactics” against its political opponents. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also said that the misuse of central agencies continues while calling the action ‘unacceptable and desperate’.

On Tuesday, the ED had conducted raids at the premises linked to Balaji.

What is the case

The allegations against Balaji date back to 2011-15 when he was the transport minister in the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government. Crores of rupees were allegedly taken from candidates in return for promised jobs. Many candidates did not get jobs despite allegedly paying bribes. The action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

