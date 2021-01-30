ED arrests Joint MD of rice export firm KRBL in AgustaWestland scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Anoop Kumar Gupta -- businessman and joint managing director of one of the largest rice exporting firms of the country – KRBL Ltd, known for its flagship brand India Gate basmati rice, in connection with its money laundering probe into the ₹3,727 crore AgustaWestland scam, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

Gupta was produced before the court of Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar at Rouse Avenue Courts on Saturday.

ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, while seeking Gupta’s 14 days custody, informed the court that the accused has been giving evasive replies and hasn’t been cooperating with the agency. The court sent him to five days custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Matta further said that the accused is “required to be confronted with number of documents and persons to ascertain the money trail and determine the role of various accused persons in the commission of the offence of money laundering and to unearth how the kickbacks were routed and laundered.”

The anti-money laundering agency said that approximately Euro 70 million proceeds of crime were laundered through two channels for payment of kickbacks to various political persons, bureaucrats, Air Force officials and others to influence the contract for supply of 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of Anglo-Italian firm – AgustaWestland.

Explaining Gupta’s role, Matta informed the court – “It is submitted that M/s IDS Information Technology and Engineering Sarl, Tunisia have received proceeds of crime to the tune of Euro 24.37 million from AgustaWestland and out of this about Euro 12.4 million were further transferred to M/s Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius, and proceeds of crime were further transferred to various companies including M/s Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading LLC Dubai, a company formed through KRBL’s Dubai arm - KRBL DMCC.”

Gupta was one of the directors of KRBL DMCC and M/s Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading (RAKGT) LLC Dubai was used to route proceeds of crime in the VVIP chopper scam, Matta said.

“In 2009, the entire stake (49% shareholding) of KRBL DMCC held in RAKGT was transferred in the name of Anurag Poddar but in fact even after March 31, 2009, RAKGT is under control of KRBL Ltd through Gupta and parts of proceeds received in RAKGT were transferred to KRBL Ltd,” ED informed the court.

The ED has received some documents on December 17, 2020 which shows that Gupta was controlling the financial transactions of the company.

Gupta’s counsel Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa said – “The arrest is malafide. According to ED’s own case, the entire stake of KRBL held in RAKGT was sold to one Anurag Poddar in 2009 and the alleged bribe has come after that. So, how can he be held liable for something he is not part of? He has no link to the money. Also, Mr Gupta has always provided all the documents whenever asked for, he has completely cooperated every time that he has been called by ED. Then why take him in custody?”

An email sent to KRBL remained unanswered.