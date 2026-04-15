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ED attaches assets worth 159 crore in Bengal coal mining probe

According to the agency, the syndicate was engaged in illegal excavation and widespread coal pilferage, distributing the coal to multiple factories in West Bengal

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:41 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 159.51 crore in connection with its probe related to alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in West Bengal, the agency said on Wednesday. Political consultancy firm I-PAC is also under investigation in this case.

The investigation, ED said, has revealed that the illegal mining operations were carried out by a syndicate. (Representative file photo)

“ED, headquarters office, has provisionally attached assets worth 159.51 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into large-scale illegal coal mining and pilferage in the leasehold areas of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL),” ED said in a statement.

The investigation, ED said, has revealed that the illegal mining operations were carried out by a syndicate led by Anup Majee, also known as Lala.

“Certain beneficiary companies in West Bengal were found to have knowingly purchased illegally excavated coal in cash, thereby assisting in the concealment and projection of Proceeds of Crime as legitimate. The attached assets include investments in movable financial instruments such as corporate bonds and alternate investment funds held in the names of beneficiary entities”, ED said.

ED said its probe has also uncovered the use of an underground hawala network for transferring Proceeds of Crime in cash, bypassing formal banking channels.

So far, it has attached assets worth 482 crore in the case.

The agency said on Monday after arresting I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel that the political consultancy firm raised bogus invoices to justify receiving funds from multiple third-party entities “without rendering any actual consultancy or professional services”.

According to ED officers, a probe has revealed that I-PAC was involved in laundering of funds worth 50 crore.

“The firm was allegedly involved in laundering proceeds of crime to the tune of multiple crores. The amount detected so far is about 50 crore,” said an officer.

 
west bengal illegal mining enforcement directorate
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