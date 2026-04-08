ED attaches Al-Falah varsity chair’s assets worth ₹39.45 crore in Delhi blast case

New Delhi A charge sheet was filed in the case in January, naming Siddiqui and the trust. (Representative photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹39.45 crore belonging to Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, who is the chairman of Faridabad-based Al-Falah University and the managing trustee of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, in a money laundering probe linked to the Red Fort blast in November 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ED said it has attached Siddiqui’s residential premises in Jamia Nagar, agricultural land in Dhauj village of Faridabad and demat account holdings, as well as bank holdings, including fixed deposits, of Siddiqui and the trust under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“Investigation by ED revealed generation of ₹493.24 crore as Proceeds of Crime by the Trust/University from FY 2016-17 to 2024-25, through these scheduled offences. Further, proceeds were diverted to entities controlled by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and his family members, including Karkun Construction and Developers, Amla Enterprises LLP and Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd. Proceeds diverted to these entities were further siphoned off to foreign destination,” the agency said in its statement.

A charge sheet was filed in the case in January, naming Siddiqui and the trust. Then, the ED had attached land and buildings valued at ₹144.09 crore on the Al-Falah University Campus in Dhauj of Faridabad.