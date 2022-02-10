Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED attaches 1.77 cr belonging to Rana Ayyub, alleges money laundering

Journalist Rana Ayyub is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering case based on an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh police in September last year
Journalist Rana Ayyub is accused of using money received in donations for personal expenses(Saumya Khandelwal/HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 08:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Reported by Neeraj Chauhan

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached 1.77 crore belonging to journalist Rana Ayyub for alleged money laundering.The central probe agency has accused Ayyub of using money received as donations for personal expenses.The ED had initiated a probe against Ayyub last year based on an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in September.

In his complaint to the UP police, the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan had alleged that Rana Ayyub had illegally acquired public money through relief measure campaigns on Ketto.

Both ED and the Income Tax department are investigating the financial transactions in the matter.

ED has claimed that Ayyub received foreign donations without having any approval under FCRA (foreign contribution regulation act), mandatory to receive any funding from abroad.

