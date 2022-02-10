ED attaches 1.77 cr belonging to Rana Ayyub, alleges money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached ₹1.77 crore belonging to journalist Rana Ayyub for alleged money laundering.The central probe agency has accused Ayyub of using money received as donations for personal expenses.The ED had initiated a probe against Ayyub last year based on an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in September.

In his complaint to the UP police, the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan had alleged that Rana Ayyub had illegally acquired public money through relief measure campaigns on Ketto.

Both ED and the Income Tax department are investigating the financial transactions in the matter.

ED has claimed that Ayyub received foreign donations without having any approval under FCRA (foreign contribution regulation act), mandatory to receive any funding from abroad.

