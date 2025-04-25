Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED detains BluSmart co-founder Puneet Jaggi in connection with Gensol Group case

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2025 08:59 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate's action follows a SEBI order, which claimed Gensol Engineering took loans from PFC and IREDA for EVs and EPC contracts.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday detained BluSmart co-founder Puneet Jaggi from a Delhi hotel after the agency conducted raids in a case related to Gensol Engineering Ltd, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources.

BluSmart co-founder Puneet Jaggi (X/Puneet Jaggi)
BluSmart co-founder Puneet Jaggi (X/Puneet Jaggi)

The agency searched the company’s offices in Delhi, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED is investigating Gensol promoter brothers Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi after a SEBI report accused them of financial irregularities, corporate misgovernance, and fund diversion.

The company has not yet issued a response, PTI added.

BluSmart bookings halted

The Jaggi brothers' other venture, BluSmart Mobility, operates electric cabs under the BluSmart brand in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. However, it has paused bookings following the release of a SEBI report.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also prohibited the brothers from accessing the securities market until further notice.

Sources told PTI that Puneet Jaggi was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at a hotel in Delhi, while Anmol Jaggi is reportedly in Dubai.

The wives of the two brothers have been located in Pune, Maharashtra. The ED officials also visited their residences in The Camellias, DLF Gurugram, and a site in Ahmedabad.

The ED is expected to file a money laundering case against the promoters once the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registers an FIR, based on a complaint by IREDA and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), the sources added.

What are the allegations against Gensol Group?

The Enforcement Directorate's action stems from the SEBI order, which alleged that Gensol Engineering secured loans from PFC and IREDA Ltd for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts.

However, sources revealed that instead of using these funds for their intended purposes, the company "diverted" the money to purchase assets in the names of promoters, their relatives, or various shell entities established by the group.

The agency has reportedly identified these assets and noted that the group also used the diverted funds to acquire foreign exchange.

According to sources, Gensol has set up multiple companies abroad, including in Dubai and the US.

The ED is also looking into claims that Ajay Aggarwal from Go Auto Pvt Ltd, the Tata e-vehicles distributor, "assisted" Gensol in "diverting" the loan funds instead of using them for EV supply.

Central to the ED's investigation are SEBI's findings, which suggested that Gensol Engineering's promoters treated the listed company as a proprietary firm, misusing corporate funds to buy a high-end apartment in The Camellias, DLF Gurugram, splurge on luxury golf sets, pay off credit cards, and transfer funds to close relatives.

What are SEBI's findings?

SEBI's findings also highlighted a consistent pattern of fund diversion by Gensol promoters, pointing to serious governance issues within the company.

The SEBI report documented the alleged misuse of term loans taken by Gensol from IREDA and PFC.

The report also observed that the promoters were managing the company as if it were their personal asset, channelling funds to related parties and spending recklessly, disregarding the interests of shareholders.

According to SEBI, these diverted funds would eventually need to be written off from the company's books, leading to significant losses for investors.

Gensol Engineering, listed on BSE and NSE, offers solar consulting, EPC services, and electric vehicle leasing, among other services.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ED detains BluSmart co-founder Puneet Jaggi in connection with Gensol Group case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On