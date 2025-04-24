Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED conducts searches in Delhi-NCR in money laundering case against FIITJEE

PTI |
Apr 24, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple premises in Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation against coaching institute FIITJEE, which recently shut its centres abruptly, leaving a number of students in the lurch, officials said.

Locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram, including those of the promoters of the FIITJEE coaching institute, are being searched, the officials said.(HT_PRINT/File)
Locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram, including those of the promoters of the FIITJEE coaching institute, are being searched, the officials said.(HT_PRINT/File)

Locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram, including those of the promoters of the coaching institute, are being searched, the officials said.

Parents protest as Noida FIITJEE reopens after closure; seek refunds

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case stems from FIRs filed by Noida and Delhi Police on the complaints of some parents, who said in January that the FIITJEE centres suddenly shut, leaving their children in the lurch, the officials said.

Delhi HC orders NLUs to republish final CLAT UG 2025 selection list

The parents said they deposited lakhs of rupees as fee but they got no service or refund, they added.

FIITJEE provides coaching for competitive exams to engineering aspirants and has 73 centres across the country.

Stay informed with the latest updates on AP SSC 10th Result Live, UP Board Result, TS Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get AP SSC Result updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on AP SSC 10th Result Live, UP Board Result, TS Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get AP SSC Result updates as well.
News / Education / ED conducts searches in Delhi-NCR in money laundering case against FIITJEE
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On