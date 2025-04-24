ED conducts searches in Delhi-NCR in money laundering case against FIITJEE

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple premises in Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation against coaching institute FIITJEE, which recently shut its centres abruptly, leaving a number of students in the lurch, officials said. Locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram, including those of the promoters of the FIITJEE coaching institute, are being searched, the officials said.(HT_PRINT/File)

Locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram, including those of the promoters of the coaching institute, are being searched, the officials said.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case stems from FIRs filed by Noida and Delhi Police on the complaints of some parents, who said in January that the FIITJEE centres suddenly shut, leaving their children in the lurch, the officials said.

The parents said they deposited lakhs of rupees as fee but they got no service or refund, they added.

FIITJEE provides coaching for competitive exams to engineering aspirants and has 73 centres across the country.