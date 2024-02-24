 ED files fresh ECIR against TMC leader in land grabbing case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ED files fresh ECIR against TMC leader in land grabbing case

ED files fresh ECIR against TMC leader in land grabbing case

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Feb 24, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The federal agency, the official cited added, also raided at least six places, including the houses of two businessmen believed to have links with Shahjahan, in Howrah and south Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan on charges of land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district and raided at least six locations in connection with the case.

HT Image
HT Image

According to an ED official, the ECIR – which is equivalent to a first information report (FIR) in an ordinary criminal case – was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the state police in connection with a murder and land grabbing case against Shahjahan. The details of the state police’s FIR and when it was filed could not be immediately ascertained.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The federal agency, the official cited added, also raided at least six places, including the houses of two businessmen believed to have links with Shahjahan, in Howrah and south Kolkata.

“ED has registered a fresh ECIR against Shahjahan on charges of land grabbing. Raids were also held in six locations in Howrah and south Kolkata,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

“Houses of two businessmen, Arup Som and Partha Pratim Sengupta, who run fish farms and oversee export and import of fishes, were also raided. They are believed to be associated with Shahjahan,” the official added.

HT was unable to reach out to the two businessmen for a comment.

Reacting to the ECIR, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “ED is looking into it (the land grabbing case). What can we say?”.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since early this month following allegations of sexual abuse of women and land grabbing by TMC leaders. Since February 7, the area has been witnessing protests by local women, demanding action against Shahjahan, who is a Zilla Parishad member, and his aides.

Shahjahan has been absconding since January 5 after a mob, allegedly comprising his supporters, attacked an ED team that had gone to search his premises in a money laundering case pertaining to the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The federal agency has already filed an ECIR against Shahjahan in connection with the scam and issued a Look Out Circular against him.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On