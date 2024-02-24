ED files fresh ECIR against TMC leader in land grabbing case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan on charges of land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district and raided at least six locations in connection with the case. HT Image

According to an ED official, the ECIR – which is equivalent to a first information report (FIR) in an ordinary criminal case – was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the state police in connection with a murder and land grabbing case against Shahjahan. The details of the state police’s FIR and when it was filed could not be immediately ascertained.

The federal agency, the official cited added, also raided at least six places, including the houses of two businessmen believed to have links with Shahjahan, in Howrah and south Kolkata.

“ED has registered a fresh ECIR against Shahjahan on charges of land grabbing. Raids were also held in six locations in Howrah and south Kolkata,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

“Houses of two businessmen, Arup Som and Partha Pratim Sengupta, who run fish farms and oversee export and import of fishes, were also raided. They are believed to be associated with Shahjahan,” the official added.

HT was unable to reach out to the two businessmen for a comment.

Reacting to the ECIR, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “ED is looking into it (the land grabbing case). What can we say?”.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since early this month following allegations of sexual abuse of women and land grabbing by TMC leaders. Since February 7, the area has been witnessing protests by local women, demanding action against Shahjahan, who is a Zilla Parishad member, and his aides.

Shahjahan has been absconding since January 5 after a mob, allegedly comprising his supporters, attacked an ED team that had gone to search his premises in a money laundering case pertaining to the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The federal agency has already filed an ECIR against Shahjahan in connection with the scam and issued a Look Out Circular against him.