ED finds 2 AK-47 assault rifles in a rented house in Ranchi. Then a twist

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at 17 locations across four states as part of the agency’s investigation into allegations of laundering of funds generated from illegal mining in Jharkhand but it was the discovery of two AK-47 assault rifles in an almirah of a rented house in Ranchi that was in the spotlight through the day.

The assault rifles were seized from the house of Prem Prakash, a man linked to the money laundering probe into illegal mining that led to the arrest of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s key aide Pankaj Mishra, in July.

ED officials described the discovery of assault rifles from Prem Prakash’s rented accommodation at Ranchi’s Harmu Housing colony as a serious matter.

But hours later, the Jharkhand police claimed that the rifles seized by ED belong to the state police, and not some musclemen as was being speculated.

A photograph of the two AK-47 assault rifles found in a Ranchi house. (Sourced)

“The two rifles belong to our jawans,” said Binod Kumar, officer-in-charge, Argora police station. “The agency will hand over these guns to us later as per due process. We will give the status report about the recovery to our seniors,” Kumar said.

The state police said the assault rifles were issued to two police guards provided to Prem Prakash. Kumar, however, declined to explain how the state police’s assault rifles turned up in Prem Prakash’s almirah, the identity of the two guards or their whereabouts. The two guards and Prem Prakash are said to be untraceable.

ED officials have not responded to the state police’s claim.

The federal anti-money laundering probe agency started its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a first information report (FIR) registered at Barharwa police station, Sahibganj district, Jharkhand against Hemant Soren’s aide Pankaj Mishra and others.

It subsequently expanded the scope of its investigation to cover money laundering alleged in several other FIRs related to illegal mining.

So far, ED has detected proceeds of crime worth ₹100 crore in the case.

Pankaj Mishra was arrested on July 19 and Bacchu Yadav, described as one of his musclemen, was arrested on August 5.

ED alleges that Bachhu Yadav is involved in illegal mining and their transportation on a large scale in association with Pankaj Mishra. “During the investigation, it is also found that Bacchu Yadav is a habitual criminal and there are several cases registered against him regarding an attempt to murder, extortion, threatening, possession of illegal arms etc in Sahibganj area,” ED said on August 5 after Yadav’s arrest.

“The evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including the statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents, revealed that the seized cash or bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in the Sahibganj area, including the forest area,” the agency said.

(With inputs from Vishal Kant in Ranchi)