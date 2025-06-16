ED issues fresh summons to Robert Vadra for Tuesday in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra asking him to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, people familiar with the development said. Robert Vadra. (File Photo)

He was earlier issued a summon on June 10 but he had sought another date.

ED’s probe against Bhandari, in which Vadra is also under the scanner, relates to two properties in London as well as some land parcels in India.

“He has been issued fresh summons for Tuesday,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

Robert Vadra replied to a text message by HT saying - “no comments”.

Fugitive arms dealer Bhandari, 61, is under investigation by multiple agencies — including ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax department, and Delhi Police — for money laundering and violation of foreign exchange as well as black money laws. Bhandari, who has access to sensitive defence documents, is also being investigated under the Official Secrets Act.

The Union government has sent two extradition requests against the fugitive dealer which were certified by then UK home secretary Priti Patel in June 2020, following which the British authorities arrested him on July 15, 2020. Earlier this year, however, a King’s bench division at the UK high court on February 28 allowed his plea against his extradition to India, primarily on the grounds that he would be at risk of extortion, torture or violence from other inmates or prison officials in Tihar jail.

ED has claimed that one of the properties at 12, Bryanston Square, London, acquired by Bhandari in 2009, is linked to Vadra, as it was “renovated” on his directions and using his funds. The federal agency further claimed that Vadra has stayed in this property “three-four times”.

The second property under the scanner is located at 6, Grosvenor Hill Court, 13 Bourdon Street in London. Both the properties are being treated as “proceeds of crime” of Bhandari and an NRI businessman, CC Thampi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED had registered a case in the matter in 2016. Thampi is a businessman, who controlled a Dubai based company, and allegedly played a key role in Vadra acquiring London properties. Thampi was arrested in January 2020.