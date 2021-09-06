ED questions Abhishek Banerjee in illegal coal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew – Abhishek Banerjee in its probe related to money laundering worth ₹1,352 crore in illegal coal mining scandal in the state, people familiar with the development said.

The 33-year-old Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour seat, also the de-facto number 2 of the TMC, is a beneficiary of the funds obtained by accused persons in the illegal mining, according to an earlier claim by the central agency.

He arrived at ED’s Jam Nagar house office around 11am on Monday and was interrogated by the investigating officer about his association with the kingpin of mining, Anup Majhi, as well as alleged funds linked with his family members.

The agency had claimed in a Delhi court in April this year that “Majhi assisted in transferring substantial funds derived from the proceeds of crime to Abhishek Banerjee’s close relative (wife and sister-in-law) at London and Thailand.”

Before leaving for Delhi on Sunday, Banerjee said, “I am going to Delhi and I am ready to face any kind of investigation. If any agency can prove that I was involved in any such transaction even if it is of 10 paisa, I am ready to face the gallows. There won’t be any need for any central agency to probe. But they should first make it public.”

An ED officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We have reliable statements and evidence on Abhishek Banerjee’s role, but investigation is on.”

Outside the ED office, Banerjee said he will cooperate with the probe agencies. His wife Rujira was also summoned by the ED on September 1 to Delhi but she sought to be questioned at her residence in Kolkata due to prevailing Covid-19 situation, a request which has been accepted by the agency, people cited above said.

ED’s money laundering probe is based on a CBI First Information Report (FIR) registered in November 2020 on the allegations that a coal pilferage at a massive scale was taking place in Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Kunustoria and Kajora areas in West Bengal.

After arresting the former Inspector in-charge of Bankura police station, Ashok Kumar Mishra in the case, the ED had claimed in a Delhi court in April, just ahead of state assembly elections, that Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained in the illegal mining, which was flourishing in West Bengal under the ‘patronage’ of the political party in power.

Apart from Mishra, ED has arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, in the case so far.

Vinay Mishra, said to be close to Banerjee, left the country in September 2020 and has already renounced his Indian citizenship. It is believed that he has settled in Vanuatu, a small island nation in South Pacific Ocean.

According to the probe carried out by the anti-money laundering agency, an amount of ₹1,352 crore has been illegally generated by Majhi through illegal coal mining in just two years.

It is alleged that tainted funds collected by Majhi and others in connivance with the police officers reached the political leaders in West Bengal and then were laundered to various locations in India and abroad.

“Investigation revealed a deep system of political patronage and well-oiled network by which the system was subverted to carry out these illegal activities in a brazen manner,” ED said.

It said that the alleged kingpin of this coal pilferage scam did “illegal coal mining business smoothly by managing senior functionaries of the political party of West Bengal though Inspector Mishra”.