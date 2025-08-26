ED raids Saurabh Bharadwaj in hospital construction case, AAP says 'case fake'

Another leader from the Aam Aadmi Party is now the subject of ED raids. The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the residence of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday as part of a probe linked to an alleged hospital construction scam. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's residence was raided as part of the ED's money laundering scheme. (PTI)

Bharadwaj, who is the current MLA for the Greater Kailash constituency, has held key portfolios including Health, Urban Development and Water. He has also served as Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and is one of AAP’s official spokespersons.

Reacting to the raids, the Aam Aadmi Party has stated that the case against Bharadwaj is “fake” and dates back to a time where he was not a minister.

Why is ED carrying out raids against the GK MLA?

As per the official statement from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), a case has been registered against Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP leader Satyendra Jain, former Delhi Health Ministers, "in connection with large-scale corruption in health infrastructure projects of the Delhi Government."

"24 hospital projects – 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield – were sanctioned at a cost of ₹5,590 crores in 2018–19. These projects are mired in inexplicable delays and astronomical cost overruns, indicating large-scale financial embezzlement," the ACB states further.

The ACB added that it found "massive irregularities, unexplained delays and significant misappropriation of funds" in relation to the construction of various hospitals, polyclinics and ICY wings across Delhi.

"The case was registered after receiving approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority. On 22.08.2024, a detailed complaint was received from Vijender Gupta, then Leader of Opposition, Delhi, highlighting grave irregularities and suspected corruption in various health infrastructure projects under the GNCTD," said the ACB.

Another AAP leader on ED's radar

This is not the first time an AAP leader has been subject to raids by the ED. Previous ministers and leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Amanatullah Khan and former Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were also subject to ED raids.

While Sisodia and Kejriwal were raided in connection to the Delhi excise policy case, Satyendar Jain was subject to a raid regarding the Jal Board Scam. meanwhile, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was subject to an ED raid over money laundering charges.