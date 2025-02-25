AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets anticipatory bail in 'obstruction' case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case linked to the alleged obstruction of public servants in Jamia Nagar earlier this month. He was granted interim protection from arrest and asked to join the investigation. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Delhi assembly pro-tem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely during the first session of the Delhi assembly.(ANI)

The Rouse Avenue court had reserved the order on the anticipatory bail.

Special judge Jitendra Singh reserved the order after clarification from Delhi Police and defence counsel.

The Delhi police registered a case against Amanatullah Khan for obstructing public servants in the Jamia Nagar area from arresting an alleged proclaimed offender, Shavej Khan. He was granted interim protection and asked to join the investigation on February 13.

During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava submitted that six cases are pending investigation and five cases are pending trial against the accused.

On February 13, the AAP MLA from Okhla was granted protection from any coercive action and the court had asked AAP MLA to join the investigation.

The police on Monday filed the CCTV footage and statement of witnesses for the court's consideration in the case where the Okhla MLA allegedly obstructed the arrest of Shavej Khan.

Earlier, the court had pulled up the Delhi police for not filing the supplementary charge sheet against Shavej Khan and not cancelling his Proclaimed Offender (PO) status even after he was granted anticipatory bail.

Khan's lawyer argued that the Delhi police already stated in the status report that the PO status of Shavej Khan was not cancelled advertently. So where is the question of helping a person flee from the custody of the police, the advocates argued.

The court had asked the police on February 10 to clarify if Shavej Khan was a proclaimed offender on February 10, when the alleged incident took place.

His lawyer submitted before the court that the man had been out on bail since July 2018 and was not a proclaimed offender.

With inputs from ANI