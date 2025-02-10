Cops at Amanatullah Khan's home after aides allegedly ‘free’ murder accused from custody

The Delhi Police on Monday arrived at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan, after his supporters were accused of freeing a murder accused from police custody. AAP leader Amanatullah Khan (PTI file)

In a video shared by ANI, police personnel were seen outside the residence of Khan, who won the Delhi assembly election from the Okhla constituency for the third time in a row.

“We don't know what the matter is. We work in the office. When the Police came here, the doors were shut. They told us to open the doors for them to check. We facilitated them but there is nothing inside. They are now leaving...They have not disclosed what the matter is,” an aide of Khan told ANI.

Khan was granted bail on November 15 last year, two months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) money laundering case.

Amanatullah Khan wins Okhla seat

Amanatullah Khan won from Okhla assembly constituency on Saturday, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Shifa Ur Rehman was third, getting 39,558 votes. The AIMIM candidate has been in jail for his alleged involved in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

The figures are based on data made available by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after 23 rounds of counting. The AAP leader got 88,943 votes, while BJP and AIMIM candidates got 65,304 and 39,558 votes respectively.

Khan accused the Congress of prioritising AAP's defeat over its own electoral success.

"The Congress contested the election not to win but to ensure our defeat. Rahul Gandhi came to campaign in my constituency for the first time ever. It knew it had no chance of winning but was determined to make us lose," Khan told PTI.