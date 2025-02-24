New Delhi, A Delhi court would on February 25 pass an order on the anticipatory bail plea of A MLA Amanatullah Khan, booked over the recent attack on a Delhi Police team at Jamia Nagar in the national capital. Delhi court to decide on AAP Amanatullah Khan's pre-arrest bail plea on Feb 25

Special judge Jitendra Singh, who had on February 13 granted protection from arrest to Khan till Monday, extended the protection for a day.

The judge posted the matter for hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence on February 25.

Delhi Police sought Khan's custody to interrogate him and ascertain if he too was present at the scene of the alleged attack.

It also placed on court's record a CCTV footage and the statement of witnesses.

The judge said he needed certain clarifications on the issue, following which he would pass the order.

"Time is required for going through the CCTV Footage, which has been produced by the investigating officer for understanding the nature and gravity of the accusation. be listed for clarification and order on February 25, 2025. In the meanwhile, the prosecution is directed to file list of pending cases along with their status against the applicant. Interim order to continue till the next date of hearing," the judge said.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA in connection with the incident on February 10 and alleged he led a mob while aiding a proclaimed offender, accused in an attempt-to-murder case, to escape from custody.

The alleged incident, police said, occurred when Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan.

On February 13, the court "prima facie" observed that "the allegation of the police team that the applicant was instrumental in facilitating the escape of the accused did not seem to carry weight as the accused was already on anticipatory bail by an order passed in July 2018 in the case in which the police allegedly wanted to arrest him.

