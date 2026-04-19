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ED raids Kolkata top cop, businessman in money laundering probe

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas was not present at his premises at the time of raids.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 02:50 pm IST
PTI |
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The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and a local businessman as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

Lawyer Prasanjit Nag, centre, outside the residence of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shantanu Sinha Biswas, during an ED raid in connection with a money laundering case, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (PTI)

Two premises of Biswas, including his residence in Ballygunge area and one location of the businessman named Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of a company named Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kamdar has been taken by the officials to the local ED office for questioning.

Biswas, chief coordinator and nodal officer of the West Bengal and Kolkata Police welfare committee, was not present at his premises, they said.

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

West Bengal will have a two phase poll on April 23 and April 29.

 
kolkata police ed raid enforcement directorate pmla money laundering offence
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