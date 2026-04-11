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ED searches Delhi realty firm accused of collecting 2,000 cr from 19,400 homebuyers

During the searches, carried out on Friday at ten locations in Delhi and Gurugram linked to promoters and associates entities of EIL, the federal financial crimes probe agency recovered ₹6.3 crore in cash

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:05 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at a Delhi based real estate firm - Earth Infrastructures Limited (EIL), which is accused of collecting 2024.45 crore from more than 19,425 homebuyers or investors by promising timely delivery of residential or commercial units along with assured returns but failed to deliver, agency officials said on Saturday.

The accused entities collected approximately 2024.45 crore from more than 19,425 homebuyers/investors. (HT sourced photos)

During the searches, carried out on Friday at ten locations in Delhi and Gurugram linked to promoters and associates entities of EIL, the federal financial crimes probe agency recovered 6.3 crore in cash, jewellery valued at around 7.5 crore, besides silver bullion and luxury watches.

ED’s money laundering probe against EIL and its group entities stems from five FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, against Earth Infrastructures Ltd., its directors and related entities under various sections of Indian Penal Code for cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. Further, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has also filed a criminal complaint under section 447 of the Companies Act against the promoters/directors of Earth Group.

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The agency officials said on Saturday that the main persons - directors or promoters - involved in the fraud include - Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajnish Mittal, Atul Gupta, Vikas Gupta.

“Investigation has also revealed diversion of proceeds of crime through group entities such as Lavender Infratech Pvt Ltd, Dhurav Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd, Murlidhar Infracon Pvt Ltd, Banke Bihari Farming Pvt Ltd, Julian Infracon Pvt Ltd and others for acquisition and dissipation of immovable properties,” the second officer said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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