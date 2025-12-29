Cash, luxury cars and more: ED seizes assets linked to UAE-based wanted criminal in Delhi, Haryana raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it had seized five luxury cars, bank lockers, cash worth ₹17 lakh, digital devices, documents and other data linked to Inderjit Singh Yadav, a wanted criminal now reportedly based in the United Arab Emirates, and his associates. Inderjit had developed and operated a website facilitating loan settlements between corporate houses and private financiers.(HT File)

The seizures came after a large-scale operation conducted on December 26-27 at 10 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, and Rohtak. The searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, involving Inderjit, his accomplices, Apollo Green Energy Ltd, and other associated entities, ANI reported.

Also read| ED seizes luxury cars, watches, cash in probe against two brokers

Inderjit had developed and operated a website facilitating loan settlements between corporate houses and private financiers. Investigators also found that several movable and immovable assets had been acquired in the names of Inderjit and his family members using proceeds from crime.

The probe follows 15 FIRs and multiple chargesheets filed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police under the Arms Act, 1959, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The complaints allege that Inderjit, who owns Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd (operating as ‘Gems Tunes’), has been involved in serious criminal activities, including murder, extortion, coercive loan settlements, fraud, illegal land grabbing, and other violent offences.

Also read| 'Argue inside the court': CJI slams online allegations against Delhi HC judges in Unnao rape case

The ED said its money laundering investigation centres on Inderjit’s role as a strongman and enforcer, allegedly coercing corporate borrowers into settling high-value loans with private financiers. Investigators claim these settlements, sometimes worth hundreds of crores, were achieved through threats, intimidation, and armed gangs, often involving organised crime syndicates operating from abroad.

The agency added that Inderjit allegedly earned hundreds of crores as commissions from such transactions, which were then used to purchase immovable properties, luxury vehicles, and fund a lavish lifestyle, all while declaring minimal income in tax returns.

With PTI inputs