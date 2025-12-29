'Argue inside the court': CJI slams online allegations against Delhi HC judges in Unnao rape case

In a relief to the survivor of the Unnao rape case, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court’s suspension of ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence which granted him bail. During the hearing, social media outrage against Delhi high court judges — Justice Subramanian Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan — who suspended Sengar’s life sentence also found a mention and was heavily criticised by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed Delhi high court's order that suspended ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail in the Unnao rape case.(PTI)

During the end of the hearing, senior advocates Siddharth Dave and N Hariharan, who represented Sengar, said that allegations are being made against both the high court judges who granted Sengar bail despite CBI’s resistance. While Hariharan said that such behaviour amounted to contempt of court, Dave said that there were photos of both the judges circulating online urging people to “identify these judges”, reported Law Beat.

Also read: 'People call us powerful': Rape-accused Kuldeep Sengar's daughter in open letter after Supreme Court stays bail

Taking note of this, CJI Surya Kant expressed deep concern and called it “very unfortunate” and that people are trying to take “political advantage” of the situation.

“It is very unfortunate. We are not sitting in ivory towers. People try to take political advantage, don’t try to browbeat the system,” said the CJI, according to an India Today report.

"You cannot bring all this to the streets. Argue inside the court, not outside," the court added.

Also read: ‘Everything got cleared’: BJP, Congress and more react after Supreme Court stays Aravalli definition order

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Central Bureau of Investigation during the hearing, was also contacted on the issue and said that both the judges are brilliant with unimpeachable integrity. He added that any attempt to malign the image of both the judges should be condemned and that he fully trusts both of them, the Law Beat report said.

Unnao rape survivor ‘happy with the decision’

The survivor of the Unnao rape case said that she was satisfied with the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the order and expressed her faith in the judiciary.

"I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning," the survivor told news agency PTI.

"I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so," she added.