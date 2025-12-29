‘Everything got cleared’: BJP, Congress and more react after Supreme Court stays Aravalli definition order

Reactions poured in from the BJP and the Congress on Monday after the Supreme Court stayed its November 20 judgment that had narrowed the definition of the Aravalli range to landforms rising at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain, and decided to reopen the issue of how the Aravalli hills should be defined and how mining ought to be regulated in the region. Reactions poured in from the BJP and the Congress on Monday after the Supreme Court stayed its November 20 judgment that had narrowed the definition of the Aravalli range (PTI)

Hearing the matter suo motu, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih ordered that the November ruling be “put in abeyance” until the court undertakes a detailed examination of the issues with the assistance of domain experts.

The bench also proposed the constitution of a high-powered expert committee to assess concerns relating to the height-based definition, ecological continuity, and permissible mining.

Reactions on the Supreme Court order

Reacting to the order, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a post on X, “I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range. As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regards to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases.”

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told PTI, “The matter of Aravalli hills is a classic example of Congress creating an issue out of a non-issue; Court's statements appropriated in an attempt to make a mark in politics under the garb of saving Aravalli. But as soon as a clarification notice was issued, everything got cleared."

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana welcomed the decision, saying, “Aravallis are very important for our ecosystem, we welcome the SC verdict,” after the court kept its November 20 ruling in abeyance.

Congress reactions on the SC order

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also welcomed the order.

He told ANI, "Congress welcomes the Supreme Court’s order. The Modi government attempted to change the definition of the Aravallis, which is a highly sensitive ecological region. The apex court has put the order in abeyance and directed the formation of a high-level committee to establish the facts. We also seek the resignation of the Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who consistently defended the new definition of the Aravallis, a move opposed by all.”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “Ever since this issue concerning the Aravalli Hills arose, we have consistently maintained that it should not be politicised. We are very pleased that the Supreme Court has granted a stay today, and we welcome this decision," he said.

“We hope the government will now understand the sentiments of the people. Citizens from all four states, and across the country, have participated in this movement in various ways, through protests, media, and other forms of expression. It is beyond comprehension why the minister is unable to understand this,” he added.

“The stay order from the Hon’ble Supreme Court for the Aravalli Range is a huge but temporary relief. It’s important to seal this permanently. This wasn’t possible without the mass movement of citizens in Rajasthan, who showed that what matters is our planet, not the dirty intentions of those wanting to exploit the planet,” Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X.

“I hope that we are able to bring the strongest protection to the Aravalli Range and to nature across the country. It is also important that we don’t fall prey to the misinformation campaign being run to say that Aravalli Range is safe- it is NOT with the government’s intent to redefine it and sell it off,” he added.