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ED searches Vedanta-linked premises in FEMA violation probe

The ED action comes a month after the company won creditor approval for a major demerger, splitting the conglomerate into four entities.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at premises which are linked to billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group as part of its probe into alleged violations of the foreign exchange management act (FEMA), officials said.

ED searches at certain premises of the Vedanta group, including in Delhi and Mumbai, were carried out on Monday.(HT Archive)

The searches at certain premises of the conglomerate, including in Delhi and Mumbai, were launched on Monday and continued on Tuesday, they added. The agency did not disclose the specific allegations or details of the raids, but officials familiar with the matter said the action was being taken under the under the civil provisions of FEMA, which regulates foreign exchange and cross-border transactions.

“An instance of Vedanta Resources, the London-based parent of Indian company Vedanta Ltd., refunding a part of the brand fee to the latter (Vedanta Ltd.) in 2023 is under the scanner. We are looking at some other structures of the group as well,” said an ED official, requesting anonymity.

 
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