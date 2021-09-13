Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED summons Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak to Delhi in 'coal smuggling' case

The senior Trinamool Congress legislator has been asked to appear before the federal agency in the national capital on Tuesday.
SEP 13, 2021
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case. The senior Trinamool Congress legislator has been asked to appear before the federal agency on Tuesday.

The ED has also issued a fresh summon on Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning on September 21 in the smuggling case.

The Lok Sabha MP, who was quizzed for nine hours in Delhi on September 6, had earlier said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not be able to come to power in Bengal by using probe agencies against leaders of the ruling camp.

Also read | CBI questions Bengal industry minister in I-Core chit fund case

The nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew was summoned for the second time on September 8 but he had informed the ED that he was unable to travel from Kolkata at such short notice.

The ED had initiated a parallel investigation after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a probe in the coal smuggling case last year.

It is alleged that illegally mined coal worth crores have been sold in the black market over several years by a racket operating in the western parts of Bengal where the Eastern Coalfields Limited runs several mines.

