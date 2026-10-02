ED summons MP Avinash Reddy over 40 crore Vivekananda Reddy murder money trail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party lawmaker Y S Avinash Reddy for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged ₹40-crore money trail linked to the 2019 murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy has been summoned by the ED over its probe into the alleged ₹40-crore deal linked to Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ED issued a notice to Avinash Reddy asking him to appear for questioning on October 14. The central agency has already questioned four individuals in connection with the case.

Also read: ED interrogates prime accused in Viveka Reddy murder case

Avinash and his father, Y S Bhaskar Reddy, are listed as accused Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. The ED is reportedly focused on the alleged arrangement to pay money to the killers of Vivekananda Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy, a former minister and Parliamentarian, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district in March 2019. His death triggered a major political controversy and prolonged legal proceedings, with the CBI subsequently taking up the investigation into the murder.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The ED has registered a separate money laundering case based on the investigation and findings of the CBI. While the CBI investigation is focused on the circumstances surrounding Vivekananda Reddy’s killing, the ED is examining the financial trail allegedly connected with the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED has registered a separate money laundering case based on the investigation and findings of the CBI. While the CBI investigation is focused on the circumstances surrounding Vivekananda Reddy’s killing, the ED is examining the financial trail allegedly connected with the crime. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The central agency is trying to find out details about the suspected deal for the payment of ₹40 crore to the killers and the distribution of the money among the accused.

The ED authorities have already questioned several accused in the case, including Vivekananda Reddy’s former driver Shaikh Dastagiri, prime accused Yerra Gangireddy, Sunil Yadav and Uma Shankar Reddy, about various aspects of the alleged deal and events surrounding the murder.

The latest questioning is reportedly part of the ED’s effort to establish the financial trail and circumstances surrounding the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

.