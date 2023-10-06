ED summons actor Shraddha Kapoor in Mahadev betting app case

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is the latest addition to the list of actors being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev money-laundering case.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor (ANI)

Shraddha Kapoor is expected to appear before the ED on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the probe agency had summoned Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for allegedly promoting the app and comedian Kapil Sharma for attending the success party of Mahadev Book app in Dubai.

Meanwhile, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was summoned by the ED in the same case on Wednesday, sought a two-week time from the probe agency to appear before it. The ED has yet to decide whether it will grant the actor two weeks’ time.

Ranbir, however, has reportedly not been summoned for questioning in the case as an accused, but to understand his knowledge of the source of money he received to promote the betting app.

The bollywood actor has been a social media influencer for the online betting platform and has reportedly received payments for carrying out promotional activities for the app.

According to sources, around 100 people, including celebrities and influencers, are under the ED's scanner for their alleged involvement in the money-laundering case. These celebrities attended or performed at the company's head Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding in February earlier this year and the company’s success party in September 2022.

Mahadev Book app, an online betting platform, is being probed by the ED and police departments of several states. The app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. The app is allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. The company operates from Dubai where betting is legal, however, it's illegal in India.

The ED had carried out searches in several cities including Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai in relation to the alleged money laundering networks connected with the app. According to the case, large scale hawala operations are allegedly being done using the platform to siphon off proceeds of betting to off-shore accounts.

The promoter of the platform allegedly spent ₹200 crore on the wedding and the agency is trying to trace the money trail to establish the end-beneficiaries, according to sources.