After Ranbir Kapoor, ED summons Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan in Mahadev betting app case

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 05, 2023 09:32 PM IST

Mahadev Betting App Case: New names have surfaced from Enforcement Directorate. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor was summoned.

After reports said many celebrities are under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev money-laundering case, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan have been asked to appear before the central agency. Their names surfaced after actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned a day prior. The comedian and the actor have been sent a summons and will be appearing before the ED on Friday. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor not summoned as accused but to understand Mahadev money laundering scam: Report

Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan summoned

News agency ANI tweeted, “ED has summoned comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Huma Qureshi in connection with the Mahadev betting app case: ED Sources.” Actor Hina Khan has also been called for the same purpose, as per a report of News18.

Ranbir Kapoor called by ED

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor was called previously to understand his knowledge of the source of the money that he received for the promotion of the betting app. A report of News18 claimed that the agency also asked the actor to appear at their office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on October 6.

“Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association," an ED source close to the development was quoted in the same report.

It also said, “Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy but very important to understand the scam." Allegedly, Ranbir has received payments for conducting promotional activities for the betting app in question. Reportedly, many other celebrities and actors will also be summoned soon for the same.

Sources in the ED had the news outlet that as many as 17 Bollywood celebrities are involved in this process. This includes Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and others, for attending or performing at the company's head Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding in February earlier this year and the company’s success party in September 2022.

What is Mahadev betting app case?

The Mahadev app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. The app is allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. The company operates from Dubai where betting is legal, however, it's illegal in India.

