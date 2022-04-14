ED attaches properties of Nawab Malik, family members

Mumbai. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his family members, the agency said in statement on Wednesday.

The attached properties, according to the agency, belong to Malik, his family members and family-owned firms Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The properties include the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats at Kurla west, two more flats in Bandra west and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik was arrested by the central agency on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides. The 62-year-old NCP leader is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.

The ED release on Wednesday said: “For usurping this property, Haseena Parkar and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a façade of genuinity for this criminal act. These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother Mariyam Goawala by getting it registered on the strength of fake/forged documents in the name of Solidus Investments Private Limited.”

The agency had started the money laundering investigation against Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close associates on the basis of an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, 2022 in connection with the purported terrorist activities and drug trafficking undertaken by the gang.

ED has alleged that Malik had illegally acquired the Goawala Compound -- spread over three acres in Kurla area of Mumbai and valued at about ₹300 crore at the current market price — originally owned by one Munira Plumber, through Solidus Investments, with active connivance of Haseena Parkar, the late sister of Dawood Ibrahim.

The agency has claimed that the rent amount of ₹11.70 crore collected by Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure from tenants on this property was also proceeds of crime, as contemplated under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Malik family has rebutted the allegations claiming that a family firm had purchased Goawala Compound from Munira Plumber’s power of attorney holder Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel -- a purported frontman for Parkar -- and the transaction was backed by valid documents.

