Gurumurthy apologises for tweet against HC chief justice

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jul 14, 2023 12:55 AM IST

The editor of a Chennai-based Tamil news magazine has expressed “deep remorse” for a tweet against sitting Orissa high court chief justice S Muralidhar in 2018, the Delhi high court said on Thursday.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Gaurang Kanth said the court accepted the apology and discharged the editor, S Gurumurthy, in a contempt case filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) in 2018.

“...after considering the facts and circumstances, we accept S Gurumurthy’s apology for the subject incident and consider it appropriate to discharge the show cause notice issued to him in the present contempt petition...,” the bench noted.

The DHCBA had filed the petition after Gurumurthy posted certain tweets against justice Muralidhar, who was then a judge of Delhi high court.

In 2018, the editor apologised through an affidavit. In April this year, he refused to file another affidavit, after the court observed that the 2018 affidavit did not contain an apology. The court, however, accepted it on Thursday.

On Thursday, DHCBA submitted that Gurumurthy’s apology and his statement that he has the highest respect for judiciary, and in all humility, is truly sorry for any offence that may have been caused, be accepted as having purged the alleged contempt. htc

