Eerie calm grips Muslim areas in Ayodhya, many move out

A sense of uneasiness shrouds Muslim-dominated areas of Ayodhya and adjoining districts ahead of Sunday’s Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Dharm Sabha, despite the presence of large police teams.

The large-scale mobilisation of VHP volunteers has jogged memories of the communal violence that erupted in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was razed, said Iqbal Ansari, a party to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in the Supreme Court.

So much so that several Muslim families settled in Alambagh Katra locality of the temple town have shifted their women and children to safer places, he said.

One way to instil confidence among minorities would be deploy central paramilitary forces, he added.

The VHP is organising foot marches and motorcycle rallies that will pass through Muslim settlements in Ayodhya and adjoining districts.

“Provocative slogans being raised by these volunteers might instigate members of the other community to react,” said Ansari.

Highways and roads leading to Ayodhya, apart from neighbouring Gonda, Barabanki, Basti, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Rae Bareli districts, have a large proportion of Muslims.

ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar told HT superintendents of police of all districts have been directed to deploy extra forces in communally sensitive areas as well as areas dominated by the minority community. Police have also been told to monitor VHP rallies in urban and rural areas, he said, adding that strict action will be taken against those who violate the law.

VHP Awadh unit leader Hari Agarwal said volunteers have been directed to take out rallies peacefully and not raise slogans while passing through minority-dominated areas.

Gauri Prasad, a resident of Wazeerganj locality in Ayodhya, said though police contingents had been deployed, people were anxious as violence had erupted during earlier such gatherings. People have stocked up on food supplies and other essentials, he said.

Mahant Dharamdas, a party from the Hindu side in the title dispute case, said rumours were flying fast and furious as hordes of Shiv Sena and VHP workers were arriving in the temple town. An uneasy calm was prevailing, he said.

Asked what measures had been taken to counter rumours, ADG Kumar said the state police had raised a team of digital volunteers to monitor social media. Police officers have been asked to hold press briefings and the district administration told to make regular announcements on public address system to calm sentiments, he said.

A district police officer said adequate forces have been deployed to maintain law and order but the main challenge would be when the crowds start returning to their respective districts.

Police have been directed to streamline movement of people after the rally, he said.

P D Gupta, the Ayodhya ADM, said section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed restricting assembly of more than four people. People will be permitted to have darshan in batches. Security personnel have been directed to frisk visitors, he said.

Ayodhya ASP Sanjay Kumar said policemen have been directed to remain vigilant in bordering areas of the district as majority of the participants will be moving towards Ayodhya by road.

