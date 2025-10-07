Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said steps are being taken to establish a directorate of prosecution to effectively implement the three new criminal laws and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System . Efforts on to establish prosecution directorate in Mizoram: CM

He said that a study group has already submitted its recommendations to the state government for the prosecution directorate and it is in the process for cabinet approval.

"The government is actively working to implement the three new central criminal laws and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System effectively. To this end, steps are being taken to establish a directorate of prosecution," Lalduhoma said while inaugurating training for government advocates, public prosecutors and nodal officers of court cases in Aizawl.

He said government advocates are not merely representatives in court but are the voices of the administration and guardians of justice.

Noting that advocates must always uphold integrity, fairness and the public interest, as their actions reflect the government's commitment to justice, the chief minister urged them to live and act in a manner worthy of this responsibility.|

He stressed the need for strict discipline, efficiency, and timely case management as frequent delay in handling cases have caused setbacks to the government.

Lalduhoma also emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to the office memorandum on "Procedure for Handling Litigation and Matters Connected Therewith" issued by the Law and Judicial department.

He said that proper implementation of the guideline is essential for better legal coordination.

The CM also underscored the pivotal role of nodal officers, who serve as key coordinators on legal matters within their departments.

He advised that, where necessary, officers should not rely solely on written correspondence but also communicate directly by phone or through meetings to prevent delays and misunderstandings. Poor communication has often resulted in difficulties for the Government, which he said must be avoided in the future.

