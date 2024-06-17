 Eid prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jama Masjid for 6th time since 2019 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eid prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jama Masjid for 6th time since 2019

PTI |
Jun 17, 2024 05:33 PM IST

The Eid prayers have been barred at Jama Masjid and Eidgah by the authorities since 2019.

Local authorities refused to allow Eid prayers on Monday at the historic Jama Masjid in old city for the sixth year time in a row, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said here.

Local authorities refused to allow Eid prayers on Monday at the historic Jama Masjid in old city for the sixth year time in a row, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said here.(Hindustan Times)
Local authorities refused to allow Eid prayers on Monday at the historic Jama Masjid in old city for the sixth year time in a row, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said here.(Hindustan Times)

"After Fajr prayers today, police personnel closed the gates of Jama Masjid in Srinagar and informed the Auqaf that Eid prayers scheduled for 9:00 AM would not be permitted at the mosque," the management body of 14th century mosque said in a statement.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

It also claimed that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon, was placed under house arrest.

ALSO READ| Eid al-Adha: Noida Police enforces Section 144 till June 19 for Bakrid, Ganga Dussehra

The Eid prayers have been barred at Jama Masjid and Eidgah by the authorities since 2019.

The Mirwaiz termed the refusal a "distressing infringement" of the Muslims' religious freedom.

ALSO READ| Eid ul Adha 2024: 30 best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to wish Bakrid Mubarak to loved one

"The consistent denial to hold congregational. Eid prayers, especially during pivotal moments of spiritual reflection and communal worship, is not only deeply disrespectful but also exacerbates the sense of alienation and grievance among the people and exposes the tall claims of normalcy in Kashmir by the authorities highlighting the ongoing restrictions and the state of affairs in Kashmir," he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Kanchanjunga Express Accident LIVE, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Eid prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jama Masjid for 6th time since 2019
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On