Eid al-Adha: Noida Police enforces Section 144 till June 19 for Bakrid, Ganga Du

Keeping in mind the upcoming celebrations of Bakr-Id and Jyeshtha Ganga Dussehra, the Noida Police has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC across the Noida and Greater Noida area from Sunday to Wednesday. Noida Police enforce Section 144 from June 16-19 for Bakr-Id, Ganga Dussehra(PTI)

The police, on Saturday, announced that prohibitory orders are being enforced to maintain peace and harmony during the festive period.

Bakr-Id is observed on Sunday and Monday, while Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on Sunday.

Under Section 144, public prayers, worship, processions and other religious events are entirely prohibited unless special permission is obtained, according to a police order.

According to PTI, Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya said,"In view of the potential threat to public order posed by anti-social elements, it cannot be ruled out that such individuals may disrupt peace,"

"Additionally, various examinations and protest programmes are organised from time to time by the government, different commissions, councils, etc. and they are often notified shortly before their scheduled dates," Katheriya said. He added that suitable measures are required to ensure their smooth conduct.

In a police order an officer cited other protests by party workers, farmer organisations, among other demonstrators which could disrupt peace and added that it was necessary to "prevent any mischievous elements from engaging in activities that could create an adverse environment".

The officer also said that due to the lack of time to provide a hearing to the other party as well as the seriousness of the situation, the order was issued unilaterally and would be enforced from June 16 to 19.

Notable restrictions under the order are checks on large unlawful assemblies of people, unauthorised use of drones in one km radius of government offices, use of loudspeakers and sound amplifying devices beyond permissible limits, especially between 10 pm and 6 am.

The police order also bans activities that have not been customary at disputed sites. Collecting bricks, stones, soda bottles, inflammable substances, or explosive materials in open areas or on rooftops is banned as well.

Violation of the order or any part of it will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, according to the police.

"This order will remain effective across the entire Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate from June 16 to June 19. Any further orders from the Uttar Pradesh government during this period will automatically modify the relevant points of this prohibition order," Katheriya stated in the police order.

