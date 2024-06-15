Security beefed up across U.P. for Ganga Dussehra, Bakrid

Security has been beefed up ahead of Ganga Dussehra (Sunday) and Bakrid (Monday) and special advisory issued to police chiefs to ensure law and order across the state, police officials said on Saturday. A scene of Bakrid market near Pakka Pull, old city in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

They said directions have been issued to intensify vigilance at riverbanks and ghats on Ganga Dussehra. Orders have been issued to deploy cops and post divers at the ghats to guard against any drowning or boat capsizing as people in big numbers are expected to turn up at the ghats for the ‘Ganga Snan (holy dip)’ on the occasion.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

State’s director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar informed the media through a press note that all additional director general (ADGs), inspector general (IGs) of different police zones, deputy IGs of police ranges, seven police commissioners and police chiefs of all districts have been instructed to maintain law and order and ensure peace.

The DGP said the police chiefs have been asked to identify sensitive areas and make arrangements to avoid any law and order problem during the festivals. The DGP said some districts like Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Amroha, Sambhal, Ghaziabad and Hapur have been marked as ‘very sensitive districts’ and their police chiefs have been told to intensify vigil during the festivals on Sunday and Monday.

He said a detailed advisory has already been issued with specific directions to not allow qurbani (animal sacrifice) at new place and ensure these sacrifice are performed at covered places as carrying these in open or carrying meat in open may lead to trouble.

The DGP said the district police authorities have been asked to ensure no stray animals like bulls, dogs and pigs are allowed near the places of worship while namaz (prayers) are being offered on Monday during Bakrid.

He said police chiefs have been told to ensure no prohibited animals are sacrificed. Specific directions have been issued to ensure against cow slaughtering and prevent such rumours from being circulated.

The DGP said cops should be on alert as both Hindu and Muslim communities will be observing their religious beliefs in the upcoming days. “Even a small negligence may result in a minor issue gaining traction and lead to major law and order problem,” he said.

Major police deployment on Bakrid in Lucknow

The Lucknow police on Saturday said major police deployments were in place in the state capital for a peaceful Bakrid on Monday.

Two drones would be deployed for aerial vigilance in the Old City area, they said.

Police officials said 8000 civil personnel apart from armed police teams would be deployed across the state capital. Lucknow has been divided into four zones and 18 sectors for the occasion.

The police said arrangements were in place for the people to offer prayers at 94 Eidgah and 1210 mosques. The police said 64 hotspots from where some issues had been reported in the past have been identified.