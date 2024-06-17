Eid-al-Adha 2024 celebrations across India, namaz offered at Delhi's Jama Masjid; Kerala governor, CM greet people

Muslims across the country are celebrating Eid-al-Adha on Monday, June 17. On this occasion, people offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid and Mahim's Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque in Mumbai. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended their greetings on the eve of Eid-al-Adha. Arif Mohammed said the festival glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in God and inspires people to remain united. Muslims perform prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha(HT)

"My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha. May the celebration which glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that strengthen our fraternity and social harmony," the Kerala governor said in a statement.

Pinarayi Vijayan said the festival of Bakrid conveys a profound message of mutual love and selflessness, and a strong call for unity. "An egalitarian society is possible only if we can love selflessly and extend a helping hand to others. Let us celebrate Bakrid together, setting apart all divisions, be they religious, social, or cultural. This is a time for us to come together as one community, one family," he said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami also greeted the people on Bakrid eve. Stalin, in his message, hailed the teachings of Islam and Prophet Mohammed and greeted the Islamic population on the occasion of the festival.

In Delhi, the Meena Bazaar area near Jama Masjid turned into a bustling hub of Bakrid shopping, with the 'mela' teeming with activity with countless goats around, priced at ₹25,000 and above. Six to seven trucks, each carrying 150 to 200 goats, arrive at the 'Bakra Mela' every day in the region.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the prices of sacrificial goats ranged from ₹50,000 and went up to as high as ₹7.5 lakh.

In Rajasthan, the goat markets were full of enthusiastic buyers, while security was heightened in Uttar Pradesh with state police carrying out foot patrols. The police also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC across Noida and Greater Noida from Sunday to Wednesday ahead of the festival. Police have warned that violations of the order or any part of it will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Hyderabad Police has tightened up security and urged the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid is an Islamic holy festival. Also called as the 'festival of sacrifice', it is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

(With inputs from agencies)