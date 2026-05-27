Eid prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jama Masjid for 8th year in a row

Authorities on Wednesday refused to allow Eid prayers at the Eidgah and the historic Jama Masjid in the old city here for the eighth consecutive year, besides placing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Muslims of Kashmir have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah/Jama Masjid for the eighth consecutive year.(Representative/Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

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"For the eighth consecutive year, Muslims of Kashmir have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah/Jama Masjid, and I have been placed under house arrest," the Mirwaiz took to X.

He said Muslims of Kashmir are greeted by barricades and restrictions on Eid.

"On the revered and celebratory occasion of Eid, Muslims of Kashmir are greeted with barricades, restrictions, locked gates and intimidation," he said.

"This is not governance; it is a systematic assault on our religious identity, dignity and fundamental rights which deeply hurts us," he added.

The Mirwaiz said it is very unfortunate that children in Kashmir are growing up without witnessing the spiritually uplifting Eid prayers at the Eidgah.

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{{^usCountry}} "An entire generation is being deprived of knowing their traditions and making memories that have shaped our collective life for centuries," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "An entire generation is being deprived of knowing their traditions and making memories that have shaped our collective life for centuries," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that "faith cannot be imprisoned or suppressed through force". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that "faith cannot be imprisoned or suppressed through force". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "But let those in power know that no power on earth can erase the deep spiritual bond people of Kashmir share with Eidgah, Jama Masjid and their religious institutions," He asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But let those in power know that no power on earth can erase the deep spiritual bond people of Kashmir share with Eidgah, Jama Masjid and their religious institutions," He asserted. {{/usCountry}}

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