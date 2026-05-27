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Eid prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jama Masjid for 8th year in a row

Muslims in Kashmir are not allowed to perform Eid prayers at the Eidgah and the historic Jama Masjid for the eighth consecutive year. 

Updated on: May 27, 2026 01:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Authorities on Wednesday refused to allow Eid prayers at the Eidgah and the historic Jama Masjid in the old city here for the eighth consecutive year, besides placing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Muslims of Kashmir have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah/Jama Masjid for the eighth consecutive year.(Representative/Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

"For the eighth consecutive year, Muslims of Kashmir have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah/Jama Masjid, and I have been placed under house arrest," the Mirwaiz took to X.

He said Muslims of Kashmir are greeted by barricades and restrictions on Eid.

"On the revered and celebratory occasion of Eid, Muslims of Kashmir are greeted with barricades, restrictions, locked gates and intimidation," he said.

"This is not governance; it is a systematic assault on our religious identity, dignity and fundamental rights which deeply hurts us," he added.

The Mirwaiz said it is very unfortunate that children in Kashmir are growing up without witnessing the spiritually uplifting Eid prayers at the Eidgah.

 
mirwaiz umar farooq jama masjid kashmir
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