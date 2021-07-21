Eid-al-Adha 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind extend wishes on Bakrid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice' and said this festival should further the collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the society.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good," the prime minister said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also sent out his wishes to citizens celebrating the festival and asked people to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines.

"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for happiness of all," President Kovind said on Twitter on Wednesday early morning.

Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid, one of the two Muslim festivals, in the shadow of coronavirus disease outbreak.

This Eid, celebrated mid-year and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar, traditionally, is started after sighting of the new crescent moon.

Celebrated in Islamic and non-Islamic nations feverously, the festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended their wishes to citizens on Twitter.

On Wednesday early morning, a small group of 15-20 people reached the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha amid stringent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols. In what happens to be the second Eid this year during the pandemic, devotees are offering prayers at mosques in a staggered manner amid heavy safety protocols due to the viral disease outbreak.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi - India's largest mosque - underlined the community's need to stick to Covid-19 safety norms to prevent another virus wave. "We need to follow Covid-19 guidelines for the safety of ourselves and for our families in view of third wave. We had decided to allow limited people to offer namaz at Jama Masjid. 15-20 people offered prayers," the Shahi Imam Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari told news agency ANI.

Thin crowds of Muslims in India marked the Eid celebrations in the morning by offering namaz at prominent mosques across the country.

Devotees were seen offering namaz at Ahmedabad's Jama Masjid. "We are thankful to Allah for being able to celebrate Eid in limited numbers. I am grateful to the police for making good arrangements," an Imam told news agency ANI.

People were also seen offering prayers in accordance with social distancing protocols in Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devotees also offered prayers at Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar, Punjab and Mumbai's Mahim Dargah.