Eight children in Odisha’s Malkangiri hospitalised after eating toxic fruits

Eight children, six of them girls, had to be hospitalised in Malkangiri Wednesday evening after eating the fruits of Jatropha plant that are normally cultivated for bio-diesel, officials said.

Eight children in the age group of 2-5 years who were at an anganwadi centre had eaten the fruits of Jatropha plant, locally known as Baigaba. The anganwadi centre serves about 40 children from four villages

"The kids who attended the anganwadi centre in Munaskunda village under Sindhrimal grampanchayat in the district had reportedly eaten the fruits of the Jatropha tree out of curiosity. Soon after they complained of vomiting and pain in their abdomen. They were admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri and are now out of danger," said Prafulla Nanda, chief district medical officer of Malkangiri.

Nanda said the children may have eaten the seeds as they taste sweet. "All the children who experienced vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and burning sensation in the throat were given IV fluids. There is nothing to worry about," he said.

Anganwadi centres in Odisha re-opened on Tuesday after remaining closed for more than 10 months.