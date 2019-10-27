Eight ULFA(I) militants surrender in Assam

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:23 IST

As many as eight rebels of the banned ULFA(I) surrendered in Tinsukia district of Assam after joint operations by the Assam Police, the paramilitary forces and the Indian Army, officials said on Saturday.

“Eight cadres of the ULFA(I) have surrendered. While two of them surrendered on Thursday, six surrendered on Friday in two different operations,” said R Kakoti, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia.

According to the police, eight AK Series rifles, live ammunition and two hand grenades were recovered from them.

PK Bhuyan, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, said more ULFA(I) cadres are expected to surrender in the coming days.

According to reports, the Myanmar Army carried out operations earlier this year where they targeted camps where the insurgents outfits, including ULFA(I) had taken shelter.

“One of the big reasons for the surrender is because after the operations, the ULFA(I) members had to disperse from their camps. It seems that has demoralised them,” said Bhuyan.

According to a senior official of the intelligence wing of the Assam Police, as many as 54 militants, including 42 from the ULFA(I), had surrendered till October 18 this year.

