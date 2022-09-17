Home / India News / Eight years on, Gujarat woman finds it was a same-sex wedding, files complaint

Eight years on, Gujarat woman finds it was a same-sex wedding, files complaint

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 09:46 PM IST

The woman had met the accused through a matrimonial site nine years ago, before marrying him in 2014 after she lost her previous husband in a car accident. She has a child from her previous marriage.

Representational image(Unsplash)
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A 40-year-old woman in Gujarat has recently discovered that her husband of eight years was previously a woman. She has now filed a complaint against her husband with the Gotri Police.

An article published by the Times of India said the woman from Vadodara accused her spouse, a resident of Delhi, of cheating and unnatural sex. According to the TOI report, the person, identified as Dr Viraj Vardhan, had undergone a sex change operation and it was only recently that the woman found out about her husband’s identity.

The second wedding had taken place in the presence of family members and the couple had even gone to Kashmir for a honeymoon. "The man did not consummate the marriage and kept giving excuses for many days. When she pressured him, he said an accident that he had suffered in Russia some years ago had rendered him incapable of having sex," police were quoted as saying by the leading news daily.

The accused had also promised her to get the ailment treated through a minor surgery.

The article further said that in 2020, the accused told the woman that he was going to Kolkata for bariatric surgery to reduce obesity. He only revealed to her later that he had undergone surgery to implant male organs.

According to police, the man used a male organ made of silicon to dupe the woman and used to make her feel it whenever she raised doubts.

After she came to know about his identity, he threatened the woman with dire consequences if she did not remain silent about the issue. He had also reportedly bought a flat for another woman after securing a loan in her name.

