8-year-old daughter of migrant worker abducted, raped by man in Kerala: Police

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home and sexually assaulted by a man on Thursday in Kerala’s Aluva town, police said.

The minor girl is stable but has injuries, police officials said. (Representative file image)

The minor is the daughter of a migrant worker hailing from Bihar and the suspect is a local, a police official said.

“Around 2am, a person saw the minor girl coming along with the suspect after which he alerted the police. Local residents had taken the minor girl to the hospital. She is stable but has injuries in her private parts. She underwent surgery,” Vivek Kumar, Ernakulam Rural SP, told reporters.

“The minor girl has identified the suspect and in our knowledge, he is a local. The witness has also identified him. We are searching for him, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

The incident comes just over a month after migrant worker’s daughter was kidnapped, raped and murdered near Aluva.

The accused in that case, also a migrant worker, was arrested.