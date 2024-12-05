‘Eknath Shinde will never be CM again’: Sanjay Raut's big claim ahead of Maharashtra oath taking

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut today claimed that Eknath Shinde will never again become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The leader said that the BJP only needed Shinde, currently the caretaker CM, to win the assembly elections in the state. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut addresses the media in Mumbai.(ANI)

"The era of (Eknath) Shinde has ended, it was for two years only. They (BJP) needed him, now he has been used and thrown away by them. Shinde will never be CM of the state ever again," Raut told news agency PTI.

His remarks comes just hours before Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony in Mumbai's Azad Maidan which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to take oath as deputy chief ministers, sources said.

This is for the third time that 54-year-old Fadnavis, an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra.

Delay in Maharashtra government formation

The formation of the government under Fadnavis comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls, the results of which were declared on November 23.

Fadnavis became the leading candidate for the prestigious position due to the BJP's strong performance in the elections, securing 132 seats in the 288-member House.

In alliance with the Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition holds a decisive majority with 230 seats.

Sanjay Raut's jibe at Mahayuti

Sanjay Raut had on Wednesday taken a jibe at the Mahayuti alliance claiming that some "superpower" in Delhi was behind Shinde's "tantrums and sulking" against Fadnavis.

"I feel some superpower in Delhi is behind Eknath Shinde's tantrums and sulking against Devendra Fadnavis. Without the backing of 'Mahashakti', Eknath Shinde cannot dare to do anything like this. No one dares to throw tantrums behind those in power in Delhi," the Rajya Sabha member told PTI.