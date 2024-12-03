'Delhi superpower behind Eknath Shinde's tantrums': Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra CM suspense

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Tuesday that some "superpower" in Delhi was behind Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's "tantrums and sulking" against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. His jibe at the Mahayuti coalition came amid suspense on the name of the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Thane: Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde leaves after his check-up at Jupiter Hospital.(PTI)

Eknath Shinde, the caretaker CM of the state, had been camping in Thane citing health issues.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance won the Maharashtra election last month. However, even after 10 days of hectic negotiations, the BJP-led alliance hasn't revealed its chief ministerial face.

"I feel some superpower in Delhi is behind Eknath Shinde's tantrums and sulking against Devendra Fadnavis. Without the backing of 'Mahashakti', Eknath Shinde cannot dare to do anything like this. No one dares to throw tantrums behind those in power in Delhi," the Rajya Sabha member told PTI.

Before leaving for Thane, Eknath Shinde had announced that he and his party would back the BJP's chief ministerial pick.

Shiv Sena, meanwhile, has said the BJP should assign a post that befits Shinde's stature.

Devendra Fadnavis, whose party BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, has is the frontrunner for the chief minister's post.

Some opposition parties have claimed that the BJP might appoint a surprise candidate to the coveted post.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the Mahayuti alliance for the delay in declaring the chief ministerial candidate for Maharashtra.

"It is not a matter of humour but of sadness that they are insulting the mandate they received. They have announced that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 5, but the Governor is unaware. No one has staked a claim before him to form the government, nor has he invited anyone. Nobody knows who the Chief Minister will be. It is disheartening for Maharashtra that despite such a strong mandate, they are unable to make a decision. In contrast, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand has already taken the oath, but this is not happening in Maharashtra," she told ANI.