Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde meet in Mumbai amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Amid suspense over who would become the next chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met the caretaker CM, Eknath Shinde, in the latter's residence in Mumbai today. Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI file photo)

This is the first meeting between Fadnavis and Shinde since the deadlock on government formation began last month. Fadnavis, the frontrunner for the coveted CM post, reached Eknath Shinde's official house to discuss the power-sharing formula, sources said.

Since the BJP-led Mahayuti's stellar victory in the Maharashtra assembly election, Fadnavis and Shinde had been vying for the top political post in the state.

However, Eknath Shinde later vowed to back any candidate chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid hectic negotiations for the elusive power-sharing formula, Shinde left for Thane last Friday, citing health issues. He returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra CM.

The Mahayuti coalition, which won over 230 Lok Sabha seats in the Maharashtra election, hasn't approached Governor CP Radhakrishnan yet to stake claim to form the Maharashtra government.

There was speculation of internal discord over the CM's post. Two days ahead of the important event, the three top leaders of the Mahayuti alliance – Fadnavis, Shinde and Ajit Pawar – were in different cities.

According to NCP leaders, Ajit Pawar is in the national capital to hold political discussions with home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Government formation in Maharashtra

The legislature party of the state BJP will meet at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday morning to elect its leader. The CM-designate from the party will likely stake claim to form the government in the state tomorrow.

There are, however, indications that the Mahayuti allies – Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP – may squabble over portfolios. Shiv Sena leaders on Monday said that according to "convention" of alliance politics, their party should get the home portfolio if the CM post went to the BJP, reported PTI.

Even though Mahayuti hasn't revealed the name of the new chief minister of Maharashtra, preparations for the December 5 oath ceremony are in full swing in Mumbai. 2,000 VVIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and around 40,000 supporters are expected to attend the grand event.