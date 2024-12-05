Why Eknath Shinde is bargaining hard with the BJP

MUMBAI: He kept his allies, and the people of Maharashtra, guessing for more than a week, but Eknath Shinde will finally take oath as deputy to Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. It won’t be easy. Mumbai, India - Dec. 4, 2024: Mahayuti Alliance under the leadership of Devendra Fadanvis addressing media after meeting with the ministry list to Governor of Maharashtra C.P.Radakrishnan in presence Shivsena leader Eknath Shinde, NCP leader Ajitdada Pawar,Chandrashekhar Bawankule,Praful Patel,Sunil Tatkare in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Although Shinde thawed enough to facilitate the swearing-in of the new government, he is still playing hardball – the Shiv Sena chief is still insisting on the powerful home portfolio, in addition to at least 12 ministerial berths for the Sena.

As the outgoing chief minister, Shinde believes the home portfolio – and only the home portfolio – would be adequate compensation for being denied the chief minister’s post in the new government, a post the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reserved for itself. Insiders say if Fadnavis and the BJP are not willing to give up the home department, they will offer Shinde a few key portfolios such as urban development, revenue, energy and public works.

But, Sena insiders say, Shinde is adamant on the home department. It would help him create the perception that his power hasn’t diminished even though he has been denied the chief minister’s chair this time round. Moreover, the new regime will be helmed by Fadnavis, his deputy in the outgoing government. Sena insiders also point out that when Shinde was CM and Fadnavis was his deputy, Fadnavis was given charge of the home department. Now, it’s time to return the gesture.

“Until now, Shinde had the police, civic administration and urban development department reporting to him. He wielded so much clout that even Fadnavis’s sometimes seem powerless. He also used the power that flowed from his position to break the Shiv Sena (UBT). Since Fadnavis will have control over the government, Shinde wants the home department or a few key portfolios so that he can retain his standing in the ruling alliance,” said the Sena insider.

He cited the example of Chhagan Bhujbal, who was deputy chief minister in the first Congress-NCP government under Vilasrao Deshmukh. Bhujbal helmed the home department, which strengthened his position within the coalition government.

The haggling between Shinde and the BJP continued for the second day after Fadnavis reached out to him, with time running out for Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony. According to Shinde’s aides, while he agreed to join the government, he was noncommittal on joining the Cabinet.

When Shinde, Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar called on Governor C P Radhakrishnan to stake their claim on Wednesday, Fadnavis said he had requested Shinde to join the government, hoping the latter would say ‘yes’. Shinde did not commit to anything and told the media he would be discussing the issue with his party colleagues. He said he would make his stand clear but till late evening—and even after Fadnavis’s meeting with him at the former’s residence – there was no formal announcement by the caretaker chief minister.

A close aide of Shinde also pointed out that Shinde’s next challenge would be the tussle between the Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena (UBT), for the Mumbai civic elections. Thus far, 48 former corporators of the Sena (UBT) and Congress have switched to the Sena. Holding an influential department like home would help the Mahayuti alliance triumph over Thackeray’s Sena in the municipal polls.