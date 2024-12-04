Shiv Sena MLAs, leaders convince Eknath Shinde to take up Maharashtra deputy CM post

The newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs on Wednesday met party president Eknath Shinde to convince him to take up the post of deputy chief minister in the new Maharashtra government. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar show victory signs after staking claim to form the government in Maharashtra, at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Wednesday.(Deepak Salvi/ ANI)

The government will be sworn-in on December 5 with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at helm.

Not just on Wednesday though, Sena legislators said that they have been meeting Shinde, who is currently the caretaker chief minister, since the last two days to convince him to become part of the new government.

All through the day, the MLAs made a beeline to 'Varsha', the CM's official residence, to meet the outgoing chief minister.

"We urged him to be part of the new government as this will both help the party as well as the dispensation. We are hopeful that he will honour our requests," party MLA Bharat Gogavale said, according to PTI.

Another party leader said all MLAs and MPs have been insisting that Shinde joins the new dispensation. Despite the Shiv Sena winning 57 seats in the 288-member state assembly, party head Shinde is said to be not very keen on taking up the post of deputy CM, having served as the CM for nearly two-and-a-half years.

After such insistence from inside the party, he will be taking oath as Deputy CM along with NCPs Ajit Pawar on Thursday, several reports said, citing sources.

Shiv Sena wants Eknath Shinde in the government

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said, "More than Eknath Shinde's wish, we - around 60 - 61 MLAs (including independents) - want him (Shinde) to lead us in the government. This is our firm stand. There are no ifs and buts on this. Shinde should become deputy CM and this is the desire of Shiv Sainiks, MLAs and MPs."

According to Samant, Shinde said he will tour the state as the Shiv Sena chief. But the party wants him (Shinde) to be the deputy CM and part of the administration, the former minister added.

Fadnavis will be sworn in as the next chief minister on Thursday, when two deputy chief ministers, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, will also be sworn in at the ceremony at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After returning from his native village in Satara, Shinde had been camping in Thane citing health problems, sparking speculation of internal discord in the Mahayuti alliance.

However, he returned to Mumbai on Tuesday and was present when Fadnavis staked claim to form the government on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor, Chief Minister-elect Fadnavis said, "I met Eknath Shinde yesterday and told him that it is the wish of both the Shiv Sena and Mahayuti members that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us."