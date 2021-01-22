IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal
india news

Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal

Rahul Gandhi, the last full-time party chief, resigned in July 2019 after the party's second successive Lok Sabha election loss.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, at party HQ in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI)

The Congress, which has been without a full-time party president for nearly two years now, is likely to get an elected president by June 2021, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced on Friday, addressing the media after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

"Congress Working Committee has decided that there will be an elected Congress president by June 2021," Venugopal said at a press conference. Earlier in the day, Hindustan Times reported that the CWC may consider holding the organisational elections, between May 15 and May 30, after upcoming Assembly elections in four states and a Union territory (UT). The party is also looking at a possible window in February for its internal polls.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the UT of Puducherry are likely to go to polls in April-May this year. Except Puducherry, the Congress is out of power in all four states. While it is likely to contest in Tamil Nadu in an alliance with the DMK, in West Bengal it is in talks with the Left over seat-sharing. In Assam, meanwhile, it has joined hands with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Also Read | Congress ties up with AIUDF for Assam polls

The Congress has not had a full-time president since Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post in July 2019, two months after the party’s second consecutive loss in a general election. Sonia Gandhi, whom Rahul Gandhi succeeded as Congress president in December 2017, took over as the interim party chief in August 2019. Sonia Gandhi is also the longest-serving Congress president, having earlier presided over the party from 1998-2017.

Rahul Gandhi, presently an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, has repeatedly been "endorsed" by several leaders to once again take over the party’s leadership but has refused to take over the role.

Besides its electoral losses, the Congress is also facing an internal “rebellion” from a group of leaders, including veterans like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Lok Sabha MPs Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor. The group has been dubbed as “G23.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

india news

CWC may hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30

UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
india news

Congress Working Committee meet on Jan 22 with eye on party polls

PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:32 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP