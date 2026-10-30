Election Commission extends SIR timelines for Delhi and 5 states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday revised the schedule for the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five states and Delhi, with the poll body extending the deadlines for filing of claims and objections in some regions and publishing of final rolls in all of them.

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of the earlier October 30 deadline. (PTI)

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In letters dated October 29, ECI said the final rolls in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Nagaland will be published on November 30 and Delhi’s final roll on December 22.

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The poll body stated that it acted on requests from the states’ chief electoral officers (CEOs), all of which were received the same day. On Wednesday, two days before the last date for the submission of Form 6, the Supreme Court had told ECI not to insist on a cut-off date for Delhi voters, and to continue accepting the relevant forms while verifying the information and seeking supporting documents wherever necessary, especially since there are no upcoming elections in Delhi.

Also Read | Supreme Court questions Election Commission on use of Form 6, ‘logical discrepancy’ notices to voters amid SIR

Claims and Objections Deadlines

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{{^usCountry}} In Maharashtra, the window for filing claims and objections, which ended on October 26, now runs to November 13. The notice phase, during which claims and objections are disposed of, now ends on November 25 instead of November 10. A separate notification issued under the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, formalises the claims extension. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Maharashtra, the window for filing claims and objections, which ended on October 26, now runs to November 13. The notice phase, during which claims and objections are disposed of, now ends on November 25 instead of November 10. A separate notification issued under the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, formalises the claims extension. {{/usCountry}}

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In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of the earlier October 30 deadline. Disposal has been extended to December 15 from November 30. The draft roll in both Maharashtra and Delhi was published on August 31.

In the four other states, the claims window has already been closed, so only the back end has been revised. In Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, the notice phase now ends on November 20. In Nagaland, it ends on November 25 and November 26 for Telangana . The qualifying date for Andhra Pradesh and Haryana is July 1, and for the other four states is October 1.

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Also Read | Delhi SIR: 94% of voters flagged over discrepancies cleared for final roll

Earlier Schedule Revisions and SIR Background

For most of these states, this is the latest of several revisions. Maharashtra has now had six orders revising its schedule since the original of May 14, the latest dated October 12. Delhi’s schedule has been revised five times. Andhra Pradesh has had four revisions, and Telangana three, and Haryana two.

ECI announced the third phase of SIR on May 14, covering 16 states and three Union Territories with about 367 million electors, in a staggered manner. The contentious exercise began in Bihar in 2025, ahead of that state’s assembly polls.

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