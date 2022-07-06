Election Commission holds review meeting for Presidential polls

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday held a review meeting with the returning officer and chief electoral officers of all states to assess the preparedness for the upcoming presidential polls.

Chief election commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, and election commissioner, Anup Chandra Pandey, conducted the meeting virtually. “Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey today held a review meeting with the returning officer P C Mody on poll preparedness for the upcoming elections to the Office of President of India. Assistant returning officers and chief electoral officers of all States/UTs were also present virtually,” the Commission tweeted.

The Election Commission on June 9 announced that the presidential election will be held on July 18 and counting of votes will take place on July 21. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu, who has an advantage in the race, while Opposition candidate is former union minister Yahswant Sinha.

The poll body said that Kumar emphasised the need for meticulous management. “He (Rajiv Kumar) also reiterated that RO & AROs adhere to highest level of compliance for all statutory processes & instructions for free & fair election,” it said.

Pandey said that the meeting was a follow up to a workshop held earlier asserting that the polls will be held in a free and fair manner. “He complimented the RO, AROs and their teams for their commitment and expressed confidence that the Presidential Elections will be held in a free, fair and transparent manner,” the Commission said.

The Commission has already directed the states on various aspects of conduct of election like setting up of the place of polling, printing of ballot papers, secrecy of ballot paper, security of ballot boxes and other polling material. “Specially designed ballot box(es), Ballot papers & election material are required to be sent in a secured & time bound manner to the places of polling. ECI has also instructed various Government departments for ensuring secure & smooth transport of the polling & polled material,” EC tweeted.

In keeping with Article 54 of the Constitution and rule 40 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, the Commission has updated the list of members of Electoral College for the Presidential Election 2022.